Oregon commit Myles Slusher visits Eugene this weekend
Oregon reached into the Sooner State to land a commitment from four-star defensive back Myles Slusher back in April. Slusher has remained committed to the Ducks, but did take an official visit to N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news