Oregon defense report card: Wisconsin

Today in the Fifth Quarter, we take our first look back at the win with our instant analysis following the game.
Today on the Sidewalk, some thoughts on the difficulty of going undefeated.
Despite some offensive struggles, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke about the resiliency and importance of every play.
Dillon Gabriel talked about embracing the environment in the fourth quarter - and how the Ducks resiliency paid off.
Jordan James emphasized the importance of keeping energy levels up throughout the game in his post game interview.
