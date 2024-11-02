Oregon Defense Stifles Michigan’s Offense in Historic Win

“Yeah, I feel like beginning in the first half, we did a really good job establishing our run defense,” said defensive back Kobe Savage. “I feel like we gave a couple explosives in the past game, just like just bad eyes, a lot of trickery that they had with a flea flicker and stuff like that. But overall, I feel like we're growing each week as a defense when it comes to stuff like that and limiting explosives.”

Oregon’s defensive plan emphasized discipline and a fierce approach to stopping the run. Bryce Boettcher, one of the key players in the defensive lineup, highlighted the mindset that fueled their performance. “Yeah, just technique and mentality. When a team runs the ball, you just have to get down hill and do your job. Obviously, a lot of mentality to show who was going to win their gap and who is going to win their assignment. I think we did that tonight and did that well. Obviously, we have a great secondary, and that helps as well,” Boettcher said.

The Ducks took significant strides in their tackling, which was a point of emphasis following a shaky performance against Purdue. “I feel like coming off the Purdue week, coach Lanning, coach Tosh and coach Hampton did a really good job of enforcing us tackling as a secondary,” Savage noted. “We had a poor performance in tackling that game. And then Illinois, we ended up stepping up a lot, and then coming into this game, that was a big thing for us.”

Savage also commended the versatility and growth of teammate Nikko Reed. “I mean, even in game one, like Nikko's pick, he stepped up a lot being a veteran guy, moving from star to playing corner, just being a versatile guy like that. He understands the defense a lot, and like you said, just production has grown, growing a lot for him, and obviously being one of the highest graded corners on PFF,” Savage said. “It shows up at practice. And, yeah, Nikko's just growing each game.”

For Boettcher, winning in a venue as storied as the Big House held particular significance. “It's been huge, especially joining a new conference, you know, establishing a little bit of dominance. We're new on the block. We're here to stay. That's our mindset. It’s been great. A lot of great team wins and showing what we're building from here,” he said.

Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, has played a pivotal role in the team’s growth, according to Boettcher. “Yeah, he obviously puts us in good positions to succeed, calling the right call in the right position, changing stuff up when you need to change this stuff up. But ultimately, just sticking to what we do best,” Boettcher explained. “We got a really good culture growing right now.”

Preparation paid off for the Ducks, even when Michigan deployed quarterback Alex Orji, a move that often signaled a run play. “I'd say this week, it was about that simple,” Boettcher said. “It was kind of what we saw on film. That's what we game-planned for it, and that's what happened, other than minus one or two trick plays.”

Savage spoke highly of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, underscoring his leadership. “I mean, just his overall confidence. We're on the sideline, the offense is out there, like it's, it's no worry,” Savage said. “He just continues to prove that week in and week out. … Like seeing Tez [Johnson] go down, he just he can do a lot more with less, like he did at Oklahoma.”

Johnson’s absence was felt on the field. “Tez is an amazing leader,” Savage said. “From the day I got in here, he established his role on this team as a leader and as a brother. We love him, and we just hope that he gets back healthy.”

Boettcher was equally enthusiastic about the return of Jordan Burch. “Yeah, he’s a force. Any time he can get as many good guys on the field, it’s the power of unit,” he said. “Getting him back on the field was huge for us this week.”

Gabriel praised receiver Traeshon Holden for his dedication. “I'm just proud of Traeshon as a person, honestly. Just the way he's responded,” Gabriel said. “I respect him for it.”

Gabriel also detailed his touchdown moments. “I just liked the matchup on the touchdown pass and it's something we've done before. … Then just the touchdown run, something that we we've been setting up,” he said. “Guys up front handle the games really well.”

Traeshon’s unsportsmanlike penalty against Ohio State in many ways tested the team’s resilience, and Gabriel shared his thoughts. “He knew he messed up, and he's not proud of it, right? … But I just think a guy who owns it and shows it consistently,” Gabriel said. “You just look at a guy that week, and then you look at him now. … I appreciate him, and I'm proud of him.”

Playing at Michigan was an experience in itself. “It was fun. It's not hard getting ready for these kind of games,” Gabriel said. “Michigan's a historic program. … We knew we had our hands full, but we’re excited about it too.”

Despite multiple lineup changes, Gabriel highlighted the team’s adaptability. “I think that's just created comfortability with everyone and whoever's in there,” he said. “The trust and belief that when you're in there, there's a standard of old and how to play.”

Reflecting on a season where Oregon defeated both Ohio State and Michigan, Gabriel stayed grounded. “I feel like history doesn't necessarily kind of go with what we want to do. … I think us focusing on the now has allowed us to do what we've done,” he said.

Gabriel shared the emotional impact of Johnson’s injury. “I hate it for him, because I love the competitor he is,” he said. “So it's hard, and you hate it for him. … I know Tez will do the same, and I love him just because the person he is.”

With three regular season games left, the Ducks will need to rely even more heavily on their depth if they want to achieve some of their goals, but it will be their ability to adapt, push forward, and grow together as the season progresses that truly defines what this team can do on the field.







