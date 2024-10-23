Oregon Defensive Report Card: Purdue

- WR
Lanning reflects on the shutout of Purdue and starts the look ahead to Illinois this Saturday.
Four-star 2027 LB Kaden Henderson talked with Duck Sports Authority about his recent trip for the Ohio State game.
Today on the Inside Read, we take a 3-2-1 look back at the win over Purdue plus a quick look ahead to Illinois.
Today in the Fifth Quarter, we take a look back at the 35-0 win over Purdue.
Today on the Sunday Morning Sidewalk, musing on how we define whether a win is 'great' or not, plus thoughts on rankings
