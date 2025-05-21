Wednesday War Room: Projecting the Running back depth chart

Today in the War Room: Oregon's reloaded secondary shines with depth, speed, and breakout spring performances.
Jackson Cantwell commits to Georgia over Oregon, delivering a major recruiting blow to the Ducks’ 2026 class.
Today on Take Two: No need to panic as Oregon resets, reloads, and pushes for a top-tier 2026 recruiting class.
The latest Rivals is hearing in the pursuit of No. 1 player Jackson Cantwell.
Tomorrow, five-star OT Jackson Cantwell will announce his commitment—Georgia appears to be the favorite.
