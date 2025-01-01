Oregon dominated by Ohio State in Rose Bowl, lose 41-21

From the opening whistle, Ohio State’s offense, led by quarterback Will Howard and star receiver Jeremiah Smith, looked unstoppable. On just their third play, Howard connected with Smith for a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown, setting the tone for a relentless first quarter. After a three-and-out by Oregon, the Buckeyes doubled their lead with another quick strike, this time a 42-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka. By the end of the first quarter, Ohio State had outgained Oregon by more than 200 yards and held a commanding 14-0 lead.

PASADENA, Calif. — Under the iconic sunset over the San Gabriel Mountains, the 2025 Rose Bowl served as more than just a nostalgic clash between Oregon and Ohio State—it was a College Football Playoff quarterfinal with everything on the line. For Oregon, a magical undefeated season ended in heartbreak as the Buckeyes rolled to a 41-21 victory, dominating on both sides of the ball to advance.

The Ducks, who had relied on their defense all season, struggled to find answers. Oregon’s offense, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, couldn’t sustain drives, and the Ducks’ special teams woes added to the pressure. A short punt early in the second quarter gave Ohio State a short field, and the Buckeyes capitalized with another Smith touchdown, pushing the lead to 24-0.

Just moments later, running back TreVeyon Henderson broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 31-0 and all but sealing Oregon’s fate before halftime. A stunned Ducks team appeared out of sync, their defensive lapses stark against the precision of Ohio State’s execution.

Oregon finally showed signs of life in the waning moments of the first half. Gabriel connected with Traeshon Holden for a 44-yard strike to set up a five-yard touchdown on the final play before halftime, cutting the deficit to 34-8 after a two-point conversion.

The Ducks opened the third quarter with renewed energy, driving 75 yards in 11 plays to make it 34-15 on a Noah Whittington two-yard run. But Ohio State quickly extinguished any hope of a comeback. Henderson’s second touchdown run capped a six-play, 56-yard drive late in the quarter, restoring the Buckeyes’ lead to 41-15.

Gabriel, who finished with 299 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-41 passing, added a late score to Holden in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Oregon’s rushing attack was virtually non-existent, netting just -26 yards due to relentless pressure from Ohio State’s front seven, which tallied eight sacks.

Smith led the Buckeyes with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while Henderson totaled 91 yards on the ground and two scores. Defensively, linebacker Cody Simon anchored the Buckeyes with 11 tackles and two sacks, part of a unit that held Oregon’s offense in check for much of the game.

For Oregon, the loss marked the end of a season that had raised national title hopes. Undefeated through the regular season and Big-10 champions, the Ducks looked poised to contend but were undone by their inability to contain elite offenses in back-to-back games.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, move on to the College Football Playoff semifinals, eyeing their first national championship since 2014.

For Oregon, the sunset over Pasadena marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of questions about how to reach the next level. For Ohio State, the journey continues, with bigger prizes still within reach.