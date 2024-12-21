Oregon dominates Stanford to move to 11-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Oregon Ducks secured a decisive 76-61 victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night at the SAP Center in San Jose. The win elevated Oregon to 11-1 on the season, while Stanford fell to 9-3. In a clash of two teams transitioning to new conferences this year—Oregon now part of the Big Ten and Stanford in the ACC—the Ducks showcased their depth and efficiency.

Oregon jumped out to an early lead, holding Stanford to just 19 points in the opening half. The Ducks' defense stifled the Cardinal, forcing nine turnovers and limiting them to a 37.1% shooting percentage for the game. Forward Nate Bittle led the charge on the boards with nine rebounds while contributing nine points on an efficient 4-for-6 shooting.

Maxime Raynaud kept Stanford within striking distance in the first half, scoring eight of his game-high 20 points before the break. However, Stanford’s offensive struggles, including a 27% shooting mark from beyond the arc, made it difficult to close the gap.

The Ducks expanded their lead early in the second half with a balanced scoring attack and dominance in the paint. Oregon's Kwame Evans Jr. provided a spark off the bench, tallying a team-high 13 points, including a perfect 10-of-12 performance from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Jackson Shelstad added 10 points, consistently finding openings in the Cardinal defense.

Stanford made a brief push behind Raynaud and Benny Gealer, who scored 10 points off the bench, but Oregon's largest lead of 26 points midway through the second half proved insurmountable. The Ducks' bench outscored Stanford's 34-22, showcasing the depth that has fueled their strong start to the season.

Key Stats and Takeaways



Oregon’s Free Throw Efficiency: The Ducks shot 75.9% from the free-throw line (22-of-29), a critical factor in maintaining their lead.



Stanford’s Raynaud Shines: Despite the loss, Raynaud posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, carrying much of the offensive load for the Cardinal.



Balanced Ducks: Oregon saw contributions from across their roster, with five players scoring seven or more points and a total of 41 rebounds, including 32 defensive boards.



Defense Delivers: The Ducks held Stanford scoreless for the final 4:43 of the first half and capitalized on Cardinal turnovers, scoring 10 points off giveaways.Next Up

Oregon will return to Eugene to face Weber State on December 29 at Matthew Knight Arena. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m.



The Ducks, now riding a wave of momentum, appear poised to solidify their position as a contender in their new Big Ten home.



