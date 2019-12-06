With the wind howling 45 minutes before game time, Oregon and Utah each had dreams of Roses dancing in their heads; but Utah was playing for something even bigger. Though the underdog heading into the game, Oregon started the game with energy, precision and focus with a first drive that was both creative and efficient; a 9-play, 67-yard drive was capped by a 3-yard run by CJ Verdell giving Oregon an early 7-0 lead.

The Oregon football team capped its first 10-win season since I to the Pac-12 Championship Game and a chance at a Rose Bowl berth. Somehow, win or lose, the arc of the season left something to be desired for many; but the coaches and players were not as focused on what might have been heading into the most pivotal matchup of Cristobal’s early tenure as the head coach; a matchup that has been brewing since early in the season.

Utah, which had been giving up just 56.3 yards per game heading into the game, allowed Oregon 43 yards on that first drive, most of which came from the legs of Oregon’s senior quarterback Justin Herbert. It was the tone head coach Mario Cristobal had been hoping to set, but it would take more than a single drive for the Ducks to bring a Pac-12 Championship trophy back to Eugene.

Throughout the first half, Herbert was nearly flawless as the Ducks scored 20 points in the half with Herbert completing 11 of 18 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson. But the first half belonged to junior defensive back Brady Breeze who made play after play for the Ducks. His interception in the end zone to stop Utah’s best chance for a touchdown early in the game.

The Ducks controlled the first half forcing Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley to pass under pressure and he struggled with accuracy early. Though penalties were a major issue that prevented the Ducks from scoring more points, Utah’s inability to convert third and fourth downs against Oregon was crucial. In the first half Utah was 0-6 on third downs and 0-2 on fourth downs.

Oregon had struggled with offensive consistency over the last two weeks with a loss to Arizona State and a closer than expected win over Oregon State. Those struggles overshadowed a team which had won nine games in a row at one point and looked dominant during much of that stretch. Many had suggested that the current iteration of Oregon was not only ‘not elite’ but potentially flawed at its core; and it was against that backdrop which the first half shutout was set.

Momentum, though, is fickle. After controlling the first half with concise drives and crisp passing, a penalty on the second half kick left the Ducks inside their own territory at the 10-yard line; a quick three-and-out followed by a short punt by Blake Maimone set the Utes up near midfield.

After struggling to get first downs in the first half, Utah converted its first third down on the ensuing drive which set up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to running back Zack Moss which pulled the Utes from the edge of oblivion.

A season or goal rarely relies on a singular event or moment, yet this game felt almost precariously slipping away from Oregon even with a 20-0 halftime lead. Herbert, crisp and efficient in the first half was inefficient through the first two drives of the second half. Facing third-and-7, the Ducks needed a conversion to attempt but instead an errant snap left Oregon with a 4th-and-27 at the one-yard line. A long punt and a third fourth down stop followed giving Oregon field – and more importantly – gave momentum back to the Ducks.

What once looked like it had the potential to be a high-scoring affair suddenly became a defensive slugfest with both teams making critical stops in the all-important third quarter. The ensuing drive went 8-plays and 43-yards with a 25-yard field goal extending the Oregon lead to 23-7 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Utes came in as the highest ranked team in the conference and a penchant for playing tough, physical games and a never quit attitude reflected in their ensuing drive as Utah drove inside the Oregon 30-yard line. A pass to Samson Nacua for 25-yards followed by a 2-point conversion suddenly found Utah down just one score at 23-15 heading into the most important quarter of the season for both teams.

With momentum fully on the Utah sideline, the Ducks faced what was perhaps the most critical drive of the season when the Utes took over at their own 30-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter. In a game filled with emotion and marred by penalties, Utah looked to be stopped on a 3rd-and-6, but an encroach gave the Utes life extending the drive on their fourth third down conversion in five second-half attempts.

Scrapping and clawing, the Ducks forced a punt to regain possession deep in their own territory. With 9:28 left in the game, clinging to an 8-point lead, and visions of the opening season loss to Auburn haunting Oregon fans, the Ducks drove 90-yards on 5 plays scoring a 70-yard touchdown run – the longest in Pac-12 Championship Game history wrestled momentum away and gave the Ducks a 30-15 lead with just 7:09 left in the game.

Coming in, the Utah rush defense led the nation allowing just 2.3 yards per carry and the Oregon rushing attack, maligned by many exploded for the most yards, longest run, and best yards per carry of any team Utah has faced this season. Verdell’s 70-yard score took the Oregon offense over 200 yards rushing for the game and forced the Utes into unfamiliar territory – needing to use their passing game to get back into the game.

Oregon – which led the entire game – seized control with a three-and-out taking over at their own 33-yard line with less than six minutes in the game, Oregon controlled the clock with the best offensive line leading the way as Oregon milked the clock, converted a third-down Johnny Johnson and forced Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to start using timeouts and run blitzes in a last-ditch effort for Utah.

With the ball at the 20-yard line, trailing by 15 points and just 3:34 left in the game, Utah found itself without timeouts and in desperation mode.

Fan favorite Troy Dye put an end to Utah dreams capping his tremendous career with an interception at the Utah 36-yard line. Oregon pounced scoring on another CJ Verdell run up the middle on second down for the game clinching 31-yard touchdown run.

That run put Verdell over 200 yards for the game on just 18 carries as the Ducks controlled the line of scrimmage from beginning to end. The 37-15 victory propelled Oregon to his first conference title and first Rose Bowl since the 2014 season.

What started out as a season seemingly lost in Dallas was recaptured for the Ducks. Capping an 11-2 season, Oregon celebrated a return to elite football in dominant fashion over Utah.

Verdell was named Most Valuable Player for his effort and Herbert now gets to live a childhood dream; playing in the Rose Bowl with his hometown Oregon football team.







