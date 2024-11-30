Oregon dominates Washington to close out perfect regular season 49-21

Oregon dominated in all phases, particularly in the trenches, where their offensive and defensive lines imposed their will on the overmatched Huskies (6-6, 3-6). The Ducks recorded 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, holding Washington to just 43 rushing yards on 37 carries. Offensively, Oregon piled up 458 total yards, including 222 on the ground, with Jordan James leading the way with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon capped its perfect regular season in resounding fashion, defeating Washington 49-21 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) head into next week’s Big Ten Championship against Penn State as the conference’s top seed, cementing their status as one of the nation’s elite teams.

The Ducks set the tone early, taking the opening kickoff and marching 71 yards in nine plays. Running back Noah Whittington capped the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run, giving Oregon an early 7-0 lead. The offensive line provided plenty of running lanes and protected quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who appeared poised and efficient from the outset.

Washington responded with a 26-yard field goal following a promising drive led by freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who was making his first collegiate start. Williams completed a 34-yard pass to Jeremiah Hunter on the Huskies’ first play, but the Oregon defense stiffened, forcing the field goal. That would become a theme for the night as Washington struggled to finish drives against a relentless Ducks defense.

Oregon’s offense sputtered briefly on its second possession but came alive in the second quarter. After a fumble by Washington’s Jonah Coleman gave the Ducks prime field position at the Huskies’ 19-yard line, James needed just two carries to find the end zone. The score extended Oregon’s lead to 21-6, and the Ducks never looked back.

A creative special teams play helped Oregon maintain momentum. Gary Bryant’s 31-yard punt return, set up by a decoy from Tez Johnson, gave the Ducks excellent field position deep in Washington territory. Gabriel capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 28-6. Washington managed a late first-half touchdown on a one-yard run by Coleman, cutting the deficit to 28-14 at halftime, but Oregon’s control of the game was evident.

In the second half, Oregon erased any doubt with a 10-play, 80-yard drive to open the third quarter. Gabriel connected with Tez Johnson for a nine-yard touchdown, marking Johnson’s return to action after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury. The Ducks’ defense continued to dominate, holding the Huskies to just 15 total yards in the third quarter.

Oregon’s reserves took over in the fourth quarter but didn’t miss a beat. Freshman running back Da’Jaun Riggs capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 49-14. While Washington added a late touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Williams to Giles Jackson, the outcome was never in doubt.

Gabriel finished 16 of 23 for 209 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. James led the rushing attack, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, and Whittington contributed 67 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Traeshon Holden was Gabriel’s top target, hauling in three passes for 73 yards, including a 39-yard reception in the second quarter.

Williams showed flashes of potential for Washington, completing 17 of 20 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He also added 17 rushing yards on 22 attempts, though much of that yardage came while escaping Oregon’s relentless pass rush. Jeremiah Hunter led the Huskies with 64 receiving yards on four catches, but the lack of a consistent ground game left Washington’s offense one-dimensional.

Oregon’s defensive line was the difference-maker, led by Bryce Boettcher, who forced a key fumble in the second quarter. The Ducks tallied 10 sacks from multiple contributors, including Jordan Burch, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Derrick Harmon.

With the win, Oregon completed its first undefeated regular season since joining the Big Ten. The Ducks will face Penn State in next week’s conference championship in Indianapolis, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time.



