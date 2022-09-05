Oregon coach Dan Lanning makes a point not to discuss injuries, but he revealed Monday night that defensive tackle Popo Aumavae will miss the season due to a foot injury that will require surgery.

"Unfortunately, it looks like -- I hate it for him -- he had a foot injury, it looks like he's going to be out for the season. So that's a big loss for us," Lanning said. "He's going to be getting surgery. I hate to lose him because he's worked so hard to get back from injury. That being said, really still looking to lean on his leadership."

Aumavae played 524 snaps for the Ducks defense last season, tallying 36 tackles and 3 tackles for loss while leading all Pac-12 interior defensive linemen with an 81.3 overall defensive grade by PFF.

He did not play in the opener.