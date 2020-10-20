Oregon already had one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, and the Ducks just added to it. Rivals100 prospect Dont’e Thornton Jr. announced his commitment to Mario Cristobal ’s squad on Tuesday, picking the Ducks over USC , Arizona State , Florida State , Virginia , and Notre Dame . The receiver out of Baltimore Mount St. Joseph has been thinking about playing for Oregon almost all his life.

“Oregon has been my dream school since I was 5 or 6 years old,” Thornton said. “Once I finally realized I had the opportunity to go to that school, I couldn't pass up on it.

“There is a high possibility that I'll have to come in and make an immediate impact,” he said. “They'll be teaching me how to become a man and ways to be a better receiver in college. They're really going to help me develop so I can make a difference.

“I feel like I'm going to be very productive,” said Thornton. “We're going to have the best receiving corps in the Pac-12 and we'll have so many playmakers that they won't be able to double team me. There's a better chance of me getting one-on-one matchups throughout the game.

“Coach Cristobal and coach (Jonathan) Krause (graduate assistant/wide receivers) said to me early that they need receivers and it's hard to find receivers that have my body type,” he said. “I’m going to be a big receiver for them that can play anywhere on the field.

“Everybody (in this recruiting class) is really close,” Thornton said. “Ty Thompson, Keith Brown and Seven McGee talk to me a lot. There's a lot of them.”