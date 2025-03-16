Oregon Earns No. 5 Seed in East Region, Faces Liberty in opening round

Oregon’s selection was never in doubt, but their seeding and regional placement were the primary questions entering Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The Ducks compiled an impressive resumé, boasting an 8-7 record in Quad 1 games, including marquee wins over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin. Their balanced performance across all quadrants helped solidify their place as one of the top 20 teams in the field.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks are heading back to the NCAA Tournament, securing a No. 5 seed in the East Region after a strong 24-9 campaign. The Ducks will face 12th-seeded Liberty in the first round as they look to make a deep run in March Madness.

However, Oregon’s tournament path will not be an easy one, starting with an experienced Liberty team fresh off a Conference USA championship. The Flames (28-6) are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 and enter the tournament riding momentum. Kaden Metheny, the CUSA Tournament MVP, has been a dominant force, averaging 20.3 points per game and shooting over 50% from three-point range in the conference tournament. Fellow guard Taelon Peter adds another scoring threat, coming off a perfect shooting performance in the title game against Jacksonville State.

Liberty's efficient offense, which shot 60% from the field in its championship win, presents a challenge for an Oregon defense that has struggled at times against elite shooting teams. The Flames’ ability to spread the floor and knock down perimeter shots could test the Ducks, who suffered tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State, and UCLA during the regular season.

Despite those setbacks, Oregon has a battle-tested roster built for tournament play. Their ability to grind out close wins—evidenced by one-possession victories over Maryland, Penn State, and Ohio State—will serve them well in March. The Ducks also bring a level of physicality and depth that could wear down a Liberty squad less accustomed to facing high-major competition.

A victory would propel Oregon into a potential second-round matchup against the winner of the Arizona v. Akron matchup in No. 4 vs. No. 13 game, with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. The Ducks last reached the second weekend of the tournament in 2021 year before losing to USC in a Sweet Sixteen matchup.

With a balanced attack and tournament experience on their side, Oregon will look to avoid the pitfalls that have tripped up No. 5 seeds in past tournaments and take their first step toward a deep run in the East Region.



