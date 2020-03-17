Oregon emerging as one of the early leaders for 2022 SDE Gracen Halton
2022 strongside defensive end Gracen Halton has a long way to go until he needs to decide on a college, but some schools are already emerging. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound San Diego (Calif.) St. Augusti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news