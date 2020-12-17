DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon extends Cristobal's contract

EUGENE, Ore. – University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens announced today that the University has reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Mario Cristobal, pending Board of Trustees approval. The extension runs through the 2025 season and is funded through private athletic gifts.

In his third season, Cristobal is 24-9 at Oregon, including a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory in 2019, a year he was also voted the Associated Press Pac-12 Coach of the Year. The Ducks will play Friday against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game for a chance to repeat as champions.

"Mario has been a tremendous leader, and we are excited that he will continue to lead Oregon Football," said Mullens. "He has built a strong culture and foundation within our program in a very short period of time and I am confident we will continue to build upon the success we have experienced so far and reach even greater heights. We look forward to the future of Oregon Football under Mario's continued leadership."

"I am humbled and honored to be part of the best college football program in the country," said Cristobal. "The tremendous commitment from the University and our administration to our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff is unmatched and has been unwavering since day one. I am grateful to President Schill and Rob Mullens for all of their support and for entrusting our staff with the future of Oregon Football. We are just getting started, and I am fired up to relentlessly work and build upon the success so far. We are privileged to call Oregon home, and we love the sense of family and community here at Oregon. We will continue to work tirelessly to elevate the Oregon football program to the next level, and we can't wait to see the best fans in the nation back in Autzen Stadium next fall. Go Ducks!"

Cristobal was named the head coach at Oregon on December 8, 2017, following one season as the co-offensive coordinator, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach for the Ducks. Since 2018, Oregon leads the Pac-12 in both overall wins (24) and league victories (16), including a current, 12-game home winning streak and a 16-1 home record during Cristobal's tenure.

Heading into football's national signing day tomorrow, the Ducks have also produced the consensus top recruiting class in the Pac-12 in consecutive years, and Oregon has the highest percentage of underclassmen on its roster this season (freshmen, redshirt freshmen, and sophomores) among FBS schools at 73.6 percent.