Oregon fall camp: Which true freshmen might help win right away?
Mario Cristobal has been loading up top ten classes landing one in each of his first three cycles as head coach at Oregon. Last year with the class of 2021 Oregon landed its highest ranked class ev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news