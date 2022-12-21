As the writing on the wall went from a scribble to crystal-clear in regards to Dante Moore's flip from Oregon to UCLA, Oregon began to quietly push harder for Novosad behind the scenes. This included hosting Novosad for a secret visit in Eugene this past weekend, which helped eventually put the Ducks over the top to win this recruitment on National Signing Day.

Upon the arrival of new offensive coordinator Will Stein , Oregon began to initiate contact with Novosad given the previous relationship Stein had with the four-star when he was a trainer in the Central Texas area.

In a Signing Day stunner, Oregon has completed a flip on Dripping Springs (Texas) four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor by securing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Novosad's recruitment featured its fair share of drama, as Baylor was able to weather multiple storms over the summer from Power Five programs working to flip the Central Texas signal-caller.

In the month of June, Novosad took an official visit to Ohio State in addition to unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. However, the Bears were able to hold onto his pledge after Novosad announced at the end of the summer that he was locked in with Baylor.

That pledge remained steadfast until TCU and Oregon popped up late in the cycle with in-home visits, before Oregon was able to finally push through and win on National Signing Day.

In three seasons as the full-time starter at Dripping Springs, Novosad has thrown for 8,983 yards and 114 touchdowns against just 18 interceptions. In his senior season, Novosad led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.

At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Novosad is the No, 86 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 8 ranked pro style quarterback and the No. 19 recruit from the state of Texas.