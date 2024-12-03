Oregon flips Rivals250 LB Gavin Nix from Miami after late visit

The late-season college football visits inch us closer to National Signing Day and often lead to some trips less publicized than others.
Gavin Nix and his family needed one more look at Oregon despite a longstanding commitment to Miami, so they took an unofficial visit to Eugene during the Ducks' bye week in late November.
After returning to central Florida and going back and forth between the pair with the inner circle, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker opted for the No. 1 college program to this point in the 2024 season.
"After much thought and prayer, I have decided to decommit from the University of Miami and will now be committing to the University of Oregon," Nix said as part of a statement to Rivals. "This was not an easy decision, as I hold deep respect and admiration for the coaching staff, players, and fans at Miami.
"This decision comes down to what I believe deeply in my heart."
Oregon, poised for an exciting recruiting finish despite sitting inside the top 10 of the recruiting rankings entering the week, now holds the commitment of Nix just ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The battery of head coach Dan Lanning and assistant coach Tosh Lupoi made the potential of a flip to the Ducks too much to pass up for one of the nation's top inside linebacker projections.
"It's all about ball, development and getting to the next level," Patrick Nix, Gavin's father, said. "They never stopped recruiting him. In his heart he feels like Oregon is the right place for him."
The Nix family, full of gratitude for The U, solidifies the next step in the Ducks class of 2025. The commitment does vault the Ducks ahead of Miami (and Michigan) for the No. 7 spot in the class rankings as of Tuesday morning.