Oregon football: Bye the Numbers
Oregon football has a much-needed bye this week following Saturday’s convincing Pac-12 road win over Stanford. With a 3-1 record and a No. 13 national ranking, the Ducks have several key players re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news