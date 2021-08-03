Oregon football kicks off Fall Camp with Media Day

Oregon football starts its 2021 fall camp this week with high expectations following their 4-3 pandemic shortened 2020 season. On Tuesday they will host the people who cover the team with their annual Media Day event held at Autzen Stadium. Duck Sports Authority will be on hand and has numerous interviews planned.

First up following Media Lunch will be Coach Cristobal starting at 12:30 with a half-hour press conference, followed by senior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III and junior safety Verone McKinley III.

DSA has individual interviews scheduled with:

Defense

47 Mase Funa

95 Keyon Ware-Hudson

1 Noah Sewell

Offense

77 George Moore

78 Alex Forsyth

14 Kris Hutson

5 Sean Dollars

We will be posting updates from the event in the First Duck forum for members, with articles to follow throughout the week.

Fall camp schedules and protocols for media have not been published yet but are expected early this week. We will keep members apprised of those as they become available.