DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon football makes its return

“They have been back a week,” head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed. “What we do is we come back a week and then we isolate. We run a bunch of tests and then we start our voluntary workouts. That is per the NCAA."

For Oregon football fans, that means it is increasingly possible the 2020 season will start on time. In fact, many of the players are back on campus.

After months of pandemic-driven stay-at-home orders, societies across the globe are starting to return to normalcy. Fans itching for the comfort and excitement that sports bring to their lives are seeing signs of renewal, and for the University of Oregon this week marked a significant milestone, the return of voluntary workouts for some of their athletes.

Those Oregon athletes began working out Monday June 15th following their seven-day quarantine period. Players involved in the workouts have passed rigorous health screenings which the University detailed in a press release.

“The voluntary workout programs will be conducted using guidelines prepared by the Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Board and the UO Incident Management Team, and within the guidance provided by the Governor’s office, Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health. UO’s plan in place was designed by director of athletic medicine Dr. Craig Davidson and senior associate director of athletic medicine Kim Terrell, both of whom are participants in the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Board.”

Their efforts have paid off for the players and their teams as they are in a healthy and safe position to begin training for their upcoming seasons.

“Our medical team hats off to them,” said Cristobal. “They have been incredible. Them and the medical staff that has worked together with the Oregon Health Commission and set up this protocol. It is phenomenal, it really is.

“There is no detail that is left out. From the moment you pull up into the building, making sure you are wearing a mask, the pathway you take, the distance between each person. You stop to check in and get all your systems checked before you take that next step and work your way to the facility. It is incredible.

“We feel really good about the plan we have for our guys and they have been working. I know they have been working both in school and training-wise. But now it’s time to do our kind of training which is a little bit different.”

Overseeing the next phase for the Duck football players will be head Strength and Conditioning coach Aaron Feld, Assistant Strength and Conditions Coordinator Shaud Williams and Assistant Strength coaches Jeff Eaton, Reid Kagy and Mark Davis.

“They set the standard for the culture because at some point in time they are going to have to deliver that team to the hands of the football coaches,” explained Cristobal. “By the time they do that the team has to be disciplined, they have to be well-conditioned, mentally tough. It has got to understand the principles and values of what we do, what we hold at the core of our program. That is a big responsibility.

“At the same time, they are pushing them to mental and physical limits. Looking for breakthroughs to help them continue to improve. Doing that requires special people. Not only coach Feld who does a great job, but that entire staff does a phenomenal job with those guys. They are very well connected.”



