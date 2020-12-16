DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon football signs elite class of 20 in early signing period

Early Class of 2021 signing day held no surprises for the Oregon Ducks, and that was exactly what head Coach Mario Cristobal and staff wanted. Of the 20 prospects expected to send their letters-of-intent to Eugene, all 20 did.

And they did so early.

The last of the 20 LOI’s was announced by Oregon as official at 9:11 am PT, something the Duck coaching staff surely cheered. In the midst of early signing day, the staff is simultaneously preparing their current team for the Pac-12 Championship game against USC on Friday, with two fewer days to install their game plan than normal.

Though the standings are not final until after the February 3rd signing day, Oregon is largely done with their class with about four more spots remaining. As it stands now, they have the highest rated class in school history sitting at No. 3 in the nation, sandwiched in below Alabama and Ohio State and above Georgia and Clemson.

Oregon Class of 2021 signee list

The national rankings will change before all is said and done in two months, but they will not change much.

To achieve a ranking like this, the Oregon class is obviously star-studded. Leading the way are the Ducks’ five-star signees, two of only 26 prospects in the nation with this top designation. Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite standout Ty Thompson is recognized as one of the elite QB prospects this cycle, and Orem (Utah) offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has the makings of a three/four-year college starter.

The Ducks also loaded up at offensive line with four commits, all four-star rated and above. They also hit a home run with receivers, three outstanding wideouts and two elite tight ends.

Their defensive haul was a great mix from the front end to the back end of the unit, including the No. 1-rated prospect in the State of Oregon, Lebanon linebacker Keith Brown.

While likely done for the early signing period, Oregon will have more stars commit to the class in the next two months, including upcoming decisions from a few blue-chippers the Ducks are in the top group with.

Coach Cristobal is scheduled to speak with media at around 5:00 pm this evening. Duck Sports Authority will be on hand to bring you notes from his comments and the video of it afterwards.



