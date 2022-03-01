Oregon freshman CB Jaylin Davies enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The stay for Jaylin Davies at Oregon could be a short one after the freshman cornerback made his move into the NCAA Transfer Portal official Monday afternoon.

Davies played in two games with the Ducks in 2021 totaling three tackles against Oklahoma after not recording a tackle in his other appearance against Stony Brook.

The 5-foot-11 freshman from California is the the fourth member of the secondary that Oregon has lost since the end of the season. Sophomore cornerback DJ James decided to transfer to Auburn in January. Standout defensive backs Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley III both decided to forgo their remaining college eligibility in favor of entering their names into the NFL Draft.

He will have four seasons of eligibility at his next stop since he took the field in fewer than five games last year for the Ducks.

Three players have decided to enter the transfer portal since Dan Lanning took over the Ducks earlier this year, but both Sean Dollars and Seven McGee ultimately decided to return to Eugene to continue their careers with the Ducks.

There is nothing in the NCAA rules that prohibit a player from eventually withdrawing his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal meaning there is always a chance Davies could return to Oregon.

The former four-star prospect was one of the many high-level prospects to join the Ducks as part of the third-ranked 2021 recruiting class. Davies finished his career ranked as the 106th-ranked prospect in the class in addition to being the sixth-ranked cornerback and the seventh-best recruit in California that year.

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, UCLA, Texas, Michigan and Oklahoma were some of the programs that offered Davies as a high school player at Southern California powerhouse program Mater Dei.

The Ducks have been active in the transfer portal during the offseason including making the addition of Colorado transfer cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Oregon also signed multiple defensive backs as part of the 2022 class last month including four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence. Plus, four-star Rivals250 cornerback Cole Martin is already committed to play for the Ducks as part of the 2023 class.