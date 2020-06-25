DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon gains commitment from Rivals250 TE Terrance Ferguson

Oregon football had room for two tight ends in their class of 2021 and on Thursday they filled that need when Littleton (Colo.) Heritage standout Terrance Ferguson made his pledge. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Rivals250 honoree picked the Ducks from over two dozen scholarship offers and a final five which also included Auburn, Tennessee, USC and Wisconsin.

With two of the top tight ends on the roster, seniors Cam McCormick and Hunter Kampmoyer graduating after next season, Mario Cristobal and his offensive staff were looking to bolster the group this recruiting cycle and had perfect success. Ferguson joins Henderson (Nev.) Liberty star Moliki Matavao in coach Bobby Williams’ unit who made his pledge to the Ducks in May.

Watching his junior clips makes clear that Heritage did not line him up inside that often as Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney pointed out.

"Ferguson does not play the tradition tight end role, instead he's almost always on the outside, creating mismatch problems with his excellent size and his playmaking ability,” said Gorney. “What stands out most about Ferguson is his ability to make tough catches. He does it over and over again on tape, showing off his excellent hands and concentration.

“Ferguson does not have elite speed and that's something he can improve upon but he has tremendous size, great hands and he put up impressive stats in his junior season."

Oregon has 15 commits to its class of 2021 and at this point is starting to emerge as one of the national leaders in team recruiting currently firmly entrenched in the Top Ten at No. 7 with the class almost two-thirds done.

Ferguson is the No. 1-rated prospect in the State of Colorado, ranked as the nation's No. 7 tight end.

