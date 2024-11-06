Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks about Maryland prep preparation

With a critical matchup against Maryland on the horizon, the Oregon staff continues to scrutinize the lineup and position battles, particularly on the offensive line. When asked about the performance of linemen Kawika Rogers, Dave Iuli, and Gernorris Wilson, Lanning emphasized competition among his players. “Yeah, compete, right?” he said. “We’ll figure out who gives us the best opportunity when we go out to the field. We have multiple guys that can go out there and play winning football.”

EUGENE, Ore. — As Oregon readies to host Maryland at Autzen Stadium this weekend, head coach Dan Lanning is focused on refining the details following a hard-fought road win over Michigan. “Plenty of details to clean up after today,” Lanning said after practice. “Great energy and enthusiasm, but the details matter. So, we’ve got to get the focus right from that standpoint. Altogether, good practice.”

Oregon’s coach also addressed the opportunity for development among his players, focusing on the importance of continuous improvement. “I think true competitors are working to get better all the time, you know, regardless of the result,” he said. “But it’s about being ready for your opportunity.”

Lanning has not finalized a fixed approach on the offensive line, stating he’s keeping an open mind about rotations. “I don’t want to play [one set rotation]. Yeah, I want to play who gives us the best opportunity to have success,” he said. “If that looks like a rotation, then it might. I mean, I don’t know what that’ll look like.”

As the team builds on Michigan’s win, Lanning noted that performance in practice is what determines game-time readiness. “Who’s playing the best? Who’s playing the best is going to be the people that are out there for us,” he stated.

Lanning shared his expectations for the returner position as well, emphasizing ball security and the chance to set up better field position. “Fielding the ball, owning the ball, right, and then giving us an opportunity to, you know, change the field,” he said.

With Maryland’s strong passing offense, the Ducks’ secondary faces a unique test. “Well, that’s a great challenge for our secondary this week, right?” Lanning acknowledged. “Certainly they have multiple wide receivers that can go get the ball. They have tight ends that run like wide outs. They have a quarterback that delivers it well. So it’s a great challenge for our guys.”

Lanning also addressed questions about Gary, whose presence in and out of practice has raised questions about his health. “Yeah, how about… Like I’ve always said, we’re going to do what’s best for our players and take care of our players, and when they’re ready, we’ll have them out there. And I know he wants to be out there,” Lanning said. “So right now he looks like he’s in a position to be able to help us.”

Maryland’s linebackers have drawn attention with their productivity, and Lanning described their aggressive approach. “Yeah, I just think they’re aggressive when it comes to, you know, plugging those backers, running different pressure schemes where those guys have opportunities, you know, to make plays in space or, you know, they come free on a lot of pressures,” he noted.



Asked to elaborate on his previous comments about Bryce Boettcher, Lanning spoke highly of his player’s dedication. “Yeah, just the way that this guy works every single day, the enthusiasm that he brings at practice, the desire to get better, the physicality that he brings I think are all traits that you want in football,” he explained.

Lanning also commented on the growth of Nikko Reed. “Yeah, just really the knowledge of the game, right, football intelligence, the way that he’s elevated himself to not just be a guy that can make tackles but can make sure he’s covering the right guy, be in the right spot, getting other people around him lined up,” he said.

On Matayo’s recent progression, Lanning described the intensity he brings to the game. “Probably the intensity that he plays with, you know, you know, he’s a gift, right?” Lanning said. “He’s got a lot of talent right in the body of his, but the ability to take that and turn it into a guy that’s the savage on the field.”

Reflecting on Ryan Pellum and Kawika Rogers’s performances in last week’s game, Lanning noted both strengths and areas for improvement. “Yeah, I thought there were some good things and there were some bad things. I think he’d tell you the exact same thing,” he said. “But it’s certainly a challenge to get to go out there against that D-line that we played last week, being able to go punch it in for a run there at the end and be able to run the ball effectively in the end when it mattered was certainly credit to him and the rest of the offensive line.”

The trust Oregon has built in its players, Lanning said, comes from consistent practice performance. “Practice, you know, practice well,” he stated.

After a missed opportunity, Lanning’s message to Pellum was one of resilience. “There’s going to be another opportunity to make it right, right?” he said. “Another opportunity to make it right, focus on the details, and when your number’s called, you’ll be ready for that opportunity.”

Highlighting growth from veteran secondary players like Dontae Manning and Nikko Reed, Lanning praised their teamwork and special teams contributions. “Yeah, I mean, Dontae had one of his most impressive games this past game. You know, especially, you know, special teams, he was a beast. I think he really stuck out,” Lanning said. “Being able to hold up those guys at Gunner was really, really impressive. But just their mindset, the way they put the team first, and when they, you know, take care of business when they get their chance.”

Asked for his favorite aspect of Oregon’s defensive play, Lanning pointed to the unity within the group. “Probably just the fact that they play for each other and play together,” he said. “I think that’s an important trait for defense. They don’t really care who gets the credit. They just want to go out there and have success and get a stop.”

As Oregon prepares for Saturday’s game against Maryland, Lanning’s message to his players remains clear: stay focused, seize opportunities, and continue playing for each other.