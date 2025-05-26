Oregon in strong spot for 4-Star WR Messiah Hampton

Today in the Roundup: Oregon softball stuns Stanford, track overachieves, and baseball claims top seed in Big-10.
Today in the War Room: Oregon reloads at RB after Jordan James, with Hughes, Whittington, and elite depth behind them.
Oregon leads for Ryder Lyons—but closing is key. Ponatoski adds depth as a high-ceiling dual-sport QB target.
Today on the DSA Inside Read: Oregon prepares for key June visits and battles top programs for elite recruits.
Today on the Sidewalk: Oregon hits Hawaii in search of talent as summer visits near and a new era quietly takes shape.
Today in the Roundup: Oregon softball stuns Stanford, track overachieves, and baseball claims top seed in Big-10.
Today in the War Room: Oregon reloads at RB after Jordan James, with Hughes, Whittington, and elite depth behind them.
Oregon leads for Ryder Lyons—but closing is key. Ponatoski adds depth as a high-ceiling dual-sport QB target.