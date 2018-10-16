With their No. 3 ranked 2019 class nearing completion, Oregon recruiting got good news for the future when they landed the first commitment to their class of 2020. 6-foot-7, 235-pound Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake tight end Seth Figgins picked the Ducks over other early offers from ASU, Nebraska, Texas, USC, Utah, Stanford and Wisconsin.





Figgins had just returned from an unofficial visit to Eugene last weekend and was in the stands for the Ducks’ overtime win over No. 7 Stanford. He is currently ranked as the No. 13 tight end prospect in the class of 2020.

The Ducks project to have four other scholarship tight ends on the roster when he arrives in 2020, Hunter Kampmoyer, Cam McCormick, Spencer Webb and Patrick Herbert. For Westlake he also plays defensive end, so it is possible that his ultimate destiny will be on defense.