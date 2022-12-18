Oregon has addressed one of its primary needs in the transfer portal, landing Alabama cornerback transfer Khyree Jackson on Sunday.

The Ducks found great success in plucking star corner Christian Gonzalez from Colorado a year ago and will now look for similar success in replacing Gonzalez, who is off to the NFL.

Jackson also follows former Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden to Oregon, after Holden announced his decision last week.

Jackson appeared in nine games this season, recording 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He started the game against Texas before being replaced by Terrion Arnold. Along with his role on defense, Jackson contributed on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the punt return unit.

Jackson transferred to Alabama from East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He recorded seven tackles in two pass breakups over 12 games last season, making his first career start in the national championship game defeat to Georgia.

The Ducks have brought in three transfers overall so far with the two Alabama players and Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs.