Jayson Jones was committed to Alabama for a year and a half, but late in 2019, and into 2020, things changed for the defensive tackle in Calera, Ala.

He wasn't talking to Alabama as much, and he took visits to Baylor and Oregon in January, and now on National Signing Day 2020, Jones has inked with the Ducks.

The 6-foot-5, 322 pound All-American breaks his decision down in this interview.