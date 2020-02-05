Oregon lands Alabama DL Jayson Jones
Jayson Jones was committed to Alabama for a year and a half, but late in 2019, and into 2020, things changed for the defensive tackle in Calera, Ala.
He wasn't talking to Alabama as much, and he took visits to Baylor and Oregon in January, and now on National Signing Day 2020, Jones has inked with the Ducks.
The 6-foot-5, 322 pound All-American breaks his decision down in this interview.
"What I love more about Oregon is the coaching staff, how similar it is to Calera there, how they take care of their student-athletes and how the dorms are," said Jones.
"I told them of my decision on January 30 and they were excited when I gave them the news. The coaches there take pride in recruiting, so I think it meant a lot to them.
"It feels great to have this weight off my shoulders. Recruiting is very stressful and it can mess with you mentally. I know I made the right choice and I am excited about getting up there."