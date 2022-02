Oregon lands commitment from JUCO basketball prospect

Oregon bolstered its 2022 basketball recruiting class Wednesday with a commitment from JUCO guard Brennan Rigsby, who is playing this season at Northwest Florida State College.

Rigsby, a freshman this season with three years of eligibility remaining, is averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range (averaging 1.8 made 3s per game). He's started 7 games and is averaging 23.3 minutes in his 25 games played overall.

He's listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, and is from De Beque, Colo.