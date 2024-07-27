Ball is in the midst of a multi-day visit in Eugene from Friday to Sunday.

The 2026 prospect is the No. 30 overall prospect in the Rivals250. He is also ranked as the No. three prospect in Texas and the No. 2 running back in the cycle.

The Oregon Ducks have traveled down south and a made a splash addition in the class of 2026.

Ball broke down his decision to make an early commitment to the Ducks.

"It was a long process for me. I talked with my family about it, it was a pretty long conversation and they agree with how I felt. We talked to coach (Rashaad) Samples about everything and I told my head coach and my position coach and they felt like it was a good move."

"Really it was about coach (Dan) Lanning and coach Samples and putting my trust in them."

One of the major factors of his commitment is the offensive scheme in Eugene. He is set to make a big impact in the offense.

"They told me I'll have the same role that I have at my high school, get about 20 carries a game as well as playing some receiver and get about five receptions and really just be a weapon all around."

Ball also gave his thoughts on the status of Oregon's program and the growth under Dan Lanning.

"I feel like they're going in the right direction. They're getting a lot of recruits and winning a lot of games. I feel like you give them one more year to get everything together and they'll definitely be in the national championship."

Next up after announcing his pledge to the Ducks is the work to help add to the class.

"I'm going to be recruiting for sure. Oregon is a good place. I feel like if you come here and see it for yourself, you'll see what its all about. They're a national championship program that just doesn't have one yet, but we're going to bring one there."

The football aspect of Oregon was the only pull for Ball, who heavily factored in the academic and off the field aspects.

"I want to major in sports broadcasting and they have a lot of resources for that off the field. With everything they have, they can help me off for life after football."

In his sophomore season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Ball ran for 1,225 yards with 12 touchdowns alongside another 400 yards receiving and another six scores. He also flashed in his freshman season with nearly 1,000 yards of total offense with 13 total touchdowns.