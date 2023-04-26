"I've been up there twice now, and the coaches are great people," Ford told Rivals about Oregon. "Coach Mehringer, the tight ends coach, is a great guy. He's put a lot of people into the league and is all about relationships."

The rising prospect emerged as a priority for the Ducks during the offseason. Head coach Dan Lanning , tight end coach Drew Mehringer , and offensive coordinator Will St ein all played big roles in Ford pledging to Oregon.

Ford features an impressive 6-6, 235-pound frame that immediately catches the eye. He plays both sides of the ball on the high school level at tight end and defensive end, earning district newcomer of the year honors after moving into the Lone Star State from Tennessee for his junior season.

Oregon continues to add to its Texas pipeline. On Wednesday, the Ducks landed a commitment from Melissa (Texas) tight end Jackson Ford .

Ford broke out on the scene last season as a two-way weapon at Melissa. His size allows him to stand out wherever he lines up, and the Ducks like his potential fit on the offensive side of the ball.

"My playing style is pretty versatile," said Ford. "I play both sides of the ball. I know how to use my hands. I know how to be physical and block. I can run routes and make contested catches."

The newest Ducks' commit has been on the coaching staff's radar dating back to last year. Stein was one of the first coaches to jump into the mix for Ford, and that connection has paid off.

"Offensive coordinator coach Stein was at UTSA and was one of the first coaches that offered me," Ford said. "I've had a great relationship with him for a while, and it's been great continuing to build it."

Jackson Ford is the latest evidence of Dan Lanning having recruiting success in Texas since taking over in Eugene. The Ducks signed six prospects from the Lone Star State in Lanning's first full cycle, headlined by quarterback Austin Novosad.

"It feels great," Ford said of joining the Texas to Oregon pipeline. "We got to get more of them."