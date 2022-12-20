Oregon lands veteran Texas starting OL, marquee transfer Junior Angilau
The one consistent for Oregon football in recent years has been elite offensive line play, but with the Ducks set to lose four of their five starters up front, OL coach Adrian Klemm has a tall task rebuilding the unit for 2023.
On Tuesday night, he landed a big piece to that puzzle, as former Texas starting offensive guard Junior Angilau announced his plans to transfer to Oregon.
Angilau had started 34 games for the Longhorns before missing this past season due to injury.
Angilau missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL sustained in the preseason. He would have at least one season of eligibility remaining naturally and perhaps two if he pursues a medical redshirt for this past fall.
During the 2021 season, Angilau allowed only 1 sack and 17 total pressures over 402 pass-blocking snaps between right guard and left guard, per PFF. In 2020, he gave up 2 sacks and 14 pressures over 431 pass-blocking snaps at left guard, and in 2019 allowed 3 sacks and 14 pressures over 501 pass-blocking snaps at right guard.
Angilau is the fourth transfer pickup for the Ducks, following WR Traeshon Holden and CB Khyree Jackson from Alabama and Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs.
The Ducks are in the mix for another transfer OL as Rhode Island's Ajani Cornelius is announcing his decision Wednesday with Oregon, Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee as his finalists.