The one consistent for Oregon football in recent years has been elite offensive line play, but with the Ducks set to lose four of their five starters up front, OL coach Adrian Klemm has a tall task rebuilding the unit for 2023.

On Tuesday night, he landed a big piece to that puzzle, as former Texas starting offensive guard Junior Angilau announced his plans to transfer to Oregon.

Angilau had started 34 games for the Longhorns before missing this past season due to injury.