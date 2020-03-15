Oregon makes top five for Westlake DT Victory Vaka
Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake defensive tackle Victory Vaka trimmed his list on Saturday, picking a Top Five schools from nearly two dozen offers. His list of favorite programs spanned the cou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news