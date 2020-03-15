News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 13:13:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon makes top five for Westlake DT Victory Vaka

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DuckSports

Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake defensive tackle Victory Vaka trimmed his list on Saturday, picking a Top Five schools from nearly two dozen offers. His list of favorite programs spanned the cou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}