Oregon men defeat USC 68-60 to stay undefeated

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Oregon remained undefeated as it rallied in the second half to beat USC 68-60 in a Big Ten conference matchup on Thursday night. The Ducks, who improved to 9-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play, overcame a sluggish first half to grab a key conference win against the Trojans, who fell to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten action.

Jackson Shelstad led Oregon with 24 points, hitting 5 of 13 from the field and a near-perfect 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 18 points off the bench, shooting an impressive 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, while Brandon Angel chipped in with eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

USC, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, was unable to maintain its advantage as Oregon outscored the Trojans 45-30 in the second half. Desmond Claude paced the Trojans with 22 points and four assists, while Chibuzo Agbo added 18 points and went a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Terrance Williams II contributed nine points and six rebounds.

The Ducks found success with their perimeter shooting, connecting on 8 of 23 three-point attempts (34.8%), while USC struggled from deep, hitting only 2 of 13 (15.4%). Oregon's bench provided a significant boost, scoring 23 points compared to USC's nine. The Ducks also held a 10-2 advantage in fast-break points, helping them seal the comeback.

USC led 30-23 at halftime, but Oregon's defensive adjustments in the second half made a difference. The Ducks forced 14 turnovers overall, leading to 18 points off those mistakes. Shelstad's clutch shooting and Barthelemy's timely threes proved critical down the stretch, with Shelstad putting the game out of reach by sinking late free throws.

Oregon's largest lead came at the final moments, extending to eight points after Ra'heim Moss made a free throw with just seven seconds left, capping an impressive comeback for the Ducks. USC's last lead came at 55-52 with just over five minutes remaining, but Oregon responded with a decisive 16-5 run to close out the game.

Oregon will look to continue their winning streak as they face another UCLA Sunday from Matthew Knight Arena.







