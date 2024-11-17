Oregon men improve to 4-0 with dominant win over Troy

Oregon (4-0) set the tone early with a 15-3 run, fueled by Nate Bittle’s defensive presence and key contributions from Brandon Angel and Jadrian Tracey. The Ducks forced 11 turnovers in the first half, turning them into 15 points, while holding Troy (0-1) to 23% shooting from beyond the arc.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks powered past the Troy Trojans, 82-61, in their home opener at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night. Behind a balanced offensive attack and stifling defense, the Ducks controlled the game from start to finish, showcasing their depth and efficiency.

Keeshawn Barthelemy led the way offensively, scoring 10 first-half points, including a pair of three-pointers, as Oregon took a commanding 38-23 lead into the break. Troy’s Myles Rigsby tried to keep the Trojans within reach, contributing seven points, but the team struggled to convert second-chance opportunities, despite 10 offensive rebounds.

Oregon extended their lead to as many as 28 points in the second half, relying on their bench, which outscored Troy’s reserves 41-20. Making his first appearance as a Duck, Supreme Cook energized the Ducks with 11 points and five rebounds in just 13 minutes of play, including a highlight-reel alley-oop dunk that brought the crowd to its feet.

Barthelemy finished with a game-high 15 points, complemented by Bittle’s all-around performance of 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. The Ducks shot an impressive 60% in the second half, effectively neutralizing Troy’s brief scoring runs.

Despite the loss, Troy showed flashes of potential, particularly in the paint, where they outscored Oregon 42-40. Myles Rigsby led the Trojans with 15 points, and Tayton Conerway added seven points, eight rebounds, and a team-high five assists. However, their shooting woes, including just 12% from beyond the arc, proved too much to overcome.

Key Stats

Oregon: Shot 52% from the field, 89% from the free-throw line, and committed 17 turnovers.

The Ducks held a 38-31 rebounding edge, with Bittle leading all players on the boards.Oregon’s 19 assists highlighted their ball movement, led by Jackson Shelstad’s six assists.

Troy: Managed 37% shooting overall but struggled from deep, making only 3 of 25 attempts.

Looking Ahead: Oregon faces Oregon State in Corvallis Thursday, Nov. 21 in Corvallis at 7:00pm