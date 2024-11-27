Oregon men move to 7-0 with win over San Diego State

Las Vegas, Nev. — T.J. Bamba scored a team-high 22 points and added five assists as Oregon held off a determined San Diego State squad for a 78-68 victory on Sunday night. The Ducks (7-0) leaned on their defensive prowess and second-chance opportunities, out-rebounding the Aztecs (3-2) 41-24, while shooting 45% from beyond the arc to remain undefeated early in the season.





Oregon surged ahead with a dominant first half, building a 41-31 lead. The Ducks capitalized on 16 offensive rebounds and posted 18 second-chance points, a stark contrast to San Diego State’s four. Brandon Angel and Nate Bittle controlled the boards, combining for 15 rebounds, while Oregon's bench delivered 19 points, showcasing the team’s depth.

San Diego State kept the game competitive with a strong second half, shooting 55% from the field. B.J. Davis led the Aztecs with 18 points, including two three-pointers, while Nick Boyd added 15 points, going 3-for-4 from deep. Despite a late rally, the Aztecs struggled with turnovers, committing 13, which Oregon converted into 15 points.

Tight defense and efficient scoring defined Oregon’s play. Freshman guard Jackson Shelstad impressed with 12 points and seven clutch free throws. Barthelemy Keeshawn chipped in 16 points, including three critical triples in the second half, to fend off San Diego State’s comeback attempts.

The game saw several momentum swings, with eight lead changes and three ties. Oregon’s largest lead came early in the second half, stretching to 13 points at 48-35 following a driving layup by Angel. San Diego State answered with a 9-0 run to close the gap but failed to seize control.

San Diego State found success in the paint, outscoring Oregon 36-28 in that area, but the Ducks’ superior three-point shooting (10-for-22) and defensive stops in crunch time made the difference.

Oregon will next face USC on Wednesday from Los Angeles as they aim to extend their winning streak.



