Oregon men's team uses strong second half for win over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nate Bittle’s free throw with no time left on the clock sealed Oregon’s dramatic 73-71 victory over Ohio State in a tightly contested Big Ten matchup Thursday night. The Ducks overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half, improving to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, while the Buckeyes dropped to 10-6 and 3-2.

Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 24 points, including four three-pointers, and went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Bittle added 21 points and eight rebounds, hitting crucial shots late in the second half to keep Oregon within striking distance.

Ohio State controlled much of the game, building a 41-32 lead early in the second half behind Bruce Thornton’s team-high 20 points. Thornton connected on 8-of-16 shots from the field and dished out three assists. Freshman Sean Stewart added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes, who dominated the paint with 32 points to Oregon’s 22.

However, the Ducks responded with a 15-5 run midway through the second half, fueled by Shelstad’s sharpshooting and Bittle’s excellence on the boards. A three-pointer from Keeshawn Barthelemy with 2:14 left tied the game at 67, setting up a nail-biting finish.

With 12 seconds left, Ohio State’s John Mobley Jr. sank two free throws to give the Buckeyes a 71-70 lead, but a quick foul sent Shelstad to the line, where he calmly made both attempts to put Oregon back on top. On the final possession, Ohio State missed a desperation three-pointer, and Bittle secured the rebound before drawing a foul as time expired. He sank the first free throw to cap the scoring.

The game featured eight ties and five lead changes, underscoring the intensity of the matchup. Both teams shot 42% from the field, but Oregon’s 9-for-25 effort from beyond the arc proved pivotal. The Ducks also scored 14 points off turnovers, capitalizing on Ohio State’s mistakes during crucial moments.

The win marks Oregon’s first in Columbus since joining the Big Ten and boosts the Ducks’ momentum as they prepare for another conference showdown against Penn State Sunday.





