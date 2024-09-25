Oregon Midterm Report Card: Defense
The Oregon Ducks' defense has been instrumental in their early-season success. The unit has shown both flashes of dominance and areas requiring improvement. Today on our Duck Sports Authority Midt...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news