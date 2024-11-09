Oregon moves to 10-0 with 39-18 win over Maryland

Oregon has overcome adversity in various forms this season: from facing higher-ranked opponents as underdogs to traveling to hostile environments, and overcoming late deficits and injuries to key players. So, when the Ducks returned to Autzen Stadium after a commanding road win over Michigan, their confidence was high.

One of the things that separates good teams from elite teams is how they respond not just to the adversity of facing other talented teams, but also to the adversity of facing less talented teams over whom they are heavily favored.

Early in the game, Maryland took advantage of Oregon's sluggish start. Following a roughing-the-punter penalty, the Terrapins extended their opening drive and converted a 37-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. The Ducks struggled to find rhythm, with misfires from quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a poor punt placing Maryland in favorable field position. Midway through the first quarter, the Ducks’ offense had managed only three yards compared to Maryland’s 58, and their typically explosive energy appeared subdued.

Oregon’s offense finally came alive late in the first quarter with a 92-yard drive capped by a 3-yard Jordan James touchdown run, putting the Ducks ahead 7-3. However, Maryland continued to control possession, exposing Oregon’s defense to lengthy drives and dominating time of possession.

In the second quarter, Oregon’s defense seized the momentum with a game-changing play: Jordan Burch forced a fumble on Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards, which Brandon Johnson scooped and returned 62 yards for a touchdown, extending Oregon’s lead to 14-3. But Maryland fought back, narrowing the gap to 14-10 on a short scoring drive aided by Oregon penalties. With time dwindling in the half, Gabriel found Terrance Ferguson for a 9-yard touchdown, giving Oregon a 21-10 lead at the break.

The Ducks' offensive struggles continued in the third quarter, gaining just 13 yards on their first two drives. Oregon attempted to spark momentum with a trick play, executing a 36-yard fake punt run by Burch, which set up a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A two-point conversion pushed the Ducks’ lead to 29-10, but Maryland responded, marching downfield and scoring on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Octavian Smith Jr. A two-point conversion brought Maryland within 29-18.

Oregon's defense, while bending, did not break. Despite Maryland matching Oregon’s total yardage and surpassing them in passing yards (206 to 183), the Ducks forced key turnovers, including two interceptions from Edwards. One interception by Tysheem Johnson set up a short field goal, extending Oregon’s lead to 32-18.

Oregon’s ground game finally gained traction in the fourth quarter, led by Noah Whittington, who finished with 77 yards on 13 carries. Oregon sealed the game with a 17-yard touchdown from Evan Stewart, capping the score at 39-18. Penalties plagued Oregon throughout, totaling 95 yards and giving Maryland extended drives. However, the Ducks’ defense held another opponent under 300 total yards, with two sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble return touchdown that proved crucial.

In the end, Oregon showed resilience in a game closer than the final score suggested, pulling away in the final minutes to maintain their No. 1 ranking with a win that required grit more than glamour.