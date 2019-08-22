Oregon moving pieces to find the right targets for Herbert
Wide receiver was a question mark for Oregon heading into the 2019 season. Armed with a mixed group of returning veterans and newcomers, the Ducks were long on talent and short on game reps as fall camp got underway in Eugene.
In 2018, now Minnesota Viking Dillon Mitchell was Justin Herbert’s primary target, with the duo accounting for half of the Duck air game. An infusion of four athletic freshmen and a tight end framed graduate transfer gave wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight some depth to evaluate the past three weeks as the Ducks matriculated their way through August
Unfortunately, injuries have been mounting at the position and three players who seemed destined for the two-deep are now on the mend:
- Senior Brenden Schooler (foot) - About six more weeks – Schooler was fighting for the start against Penn State graduate transfer Juwan Johnson.
- Freshman Mycah Pittman (shoulder): About seven more weeks – The most impressive of the true freshman WR so far, Pittman was looking at major playing time, primarily behind Jaylon Redd at slot
- Freshman JR Waters (foot): About four more weeks – Waters was working his way up quickly from the bottom of the depth chart and was looking particularly helpful on special teams.
With his options temporarily limited, Bouknight has been forced to proceed with caution as the team prepares for a major test against Auburn less than two weeks away in Dallas.
“Right now, we are trying to be smart about everything,” he said following practice on Wednesday. “A lot of precautionary movements as far as the staff. We know that we have to be smart with a couple guys getting cramps and nicked up and bruised up. We have just got to be smart.
“The main thing right now is just developing the young guys because it could happen in a game. We have to make sure the young guys that are coming up are going to be ready and available for the game.”
On Wednesday it was the former Nittany Lion whose muscles were letting him down with cramping.
“He is going to be fine,” said Bouknight after practice. “We are expecting him to be back any day. We have got to be smart. I have got to limit his reps and he is going to be ready for game time. If there was a game this week, he would be ready.
“When you lose guys as a coach it is all about development. You think about the next guy that is right behind those guys; you have to develop that guy now, he’s the starter.”
Several youngsters are making the most of their opportunity.
“Those (Pittman and Schooler) are two big losses for our position, but we have some special guys. We have some young guys, Bryan Addison who has been stepping it up. Josh Delgado. We are very confident in our group and what we have in place right now.
“(RFr JJ) Tucker has shown tremendous progress since we’ve started camp and he’s worked his way into a lot of reps. Crocker is another guy who is still developing and learning, but both of those guys are very talented. They obviously can play at this level.”
While Jaylon Redd appeared to have held onto his starting role at slot during fall camp, Pittman had emerged as a clear number two. Now another true freshman has started to show out quickly.
“We have Josh Delgado, and we feel confident with both Redd and Josh being a slot guy, and even Johnny (Johnson III) has done some stuff at the slot,” said Bouknight. “So, the way we move our pieces around we are fine at the slot position. Obviously losing Mycah was a tremendous loss, but we are very confident as far as that slot spot.”
The Ducks start 2019 with a bang in Dallas, Texas against Auburn. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert will make some great throws to some outstanding Oregon receivers. And for a while, fans will forget about the three playmakers who they will not see on the field for more than a month.
But they will be back.
Bouknight was asked about Mycah Pittman, but the same could have been said of all three.
“He is going to play this year and he is going to contribute in a special way.”