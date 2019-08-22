

Wide receiver was a question mark for Oregon heading into the 2019 season. Armed with a mixed group of returning veterans and newcomers, the Ducks were long on talent and short on game reps as fall camp got underway in Eugene. In 2018, now Minnesota Viking Dillon Mitchell was Justin Herbert’s primary target, with the duo accounting for half of the Duck air game. An infusion of four athletic freshmen and a tight end framed graduate transfer gave wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight some depth to evaluate the past three weeks as the Ducks matriculated their way through August



Mycah Pittman was Oregon fall camp standout freshman on offense prior to his scrimmage injury (A.J. Jacobson)

Unfortunately, injuries have been mounting at the position and three players who seemed destined for the two-deep are now on the mend: - Senior Brenden Schooler (foot) - About six more weeks – Schooler was fighting for the start against Penn State graduate transfer Juwan Johnson. - Freshman Mycah Pittman (shoulder): About seven more weeks – The most impressive of the true freshman WR so far, Pittman was looking at major playing time, primarily behind Jaylon Redd at slot - Freshman JR Waters (foot): About four more weeks – Waters was working his way up quickly from the bottom of the depth chart and was looking particularly helpful on special teams. With his options temporarily limited, Bouknight has been forced to proceed with caution as the team prepares for a major test against Auburn less than two weeks away in Dallas. “Right now, we are trying to be smart about everything,” he said following practice on Wednesday. “A lot of precautionary movements as far as the staff. We know that we have to be smart with a couple guys getting cramps and nicked up and bruised up. We have just got to be smart. “The main thing right now is just developing the young guys because it could happen in a game. We have to make sure the young guys that are coming up are going to be ready and available for the game.”



Bouknight likes what he sees from Delgado at slot (A.J. Jacobson)