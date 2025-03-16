Oregon OC Will Stein discusses Oregon’s QB transition and offensive outlook

“It's been really fun so far. It's been fresh. It's been challenging at times in a good way. The good thing about them: Dante is in year two, Austin is in year three, Brock Thomas is in year three and Luke Moga is in year two. Even though Dillon had a lot of experience last year, which is invaluable and played a great standard for us, was a Heisman finalist and all the stuff that you guys know, he was still in year one. So there's challenges in that aspect too, for me and our staff, but these guys have been professional since day one. They've attacked this offseason like champs and through the first two days, they've all shown a good understanding of our offense and I think the sky is the limit for this group. I do feel like we have guys in there who can win games for us and we'll figure out over the next five or six months who that guy is going to be running out against Montana State, but for now they're all working their tails off and doing a really nice job.”

EUGENE, Ore. — With spring practice underway, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein met with the media following the team’s second session to discuss the transition from an experienced quarterback to a younger group, the evolving offensive identity, and key additions through the transfer portal.

Stein also praised the quarterback room’s mental approach and their ability to learn from past leaders.

“It is young for sure in terms of experience, but Austin got the chance to learn from Bo when he was here. He's still really close with Bo. He's actually going to visit with him this spring break and hang around him. He had great mentorship from Bo. And then Dante and Luke and Brock, Brock actually got to hang around Bo as well, but all those guys were around Dillon last year and saw how he acted as a fifth-year player. They've all done a really good job so far of just keeping the main thing the main thing and just trying to grow each and every day, and not try to press. Any time there's this type of hype around a quarterback competition, guys try to press. Guys try to see 'Oh, this guy threw a deep ball and completed it in practice, so now I've got to do it.' I've just challenged them to just run the offense. Take each play as its own and do a good job with it. They've done a really solid job so far.”

When discussing how different skill sets at quarterback could shape the offense, Stein emphasized adaptability.

“We're still in the early stages of figuring that out. It's really just base install these first two days. I've had Hudson Card at Lake Travis, who was a dual-threat kid. I had Frank Harris at UTSA, who was dual-threat. Bo could run as well and Dillon. They've all been different, but to me they've all been uber-competitive and been to distribute the football and be high completion percentage guys. They've also all been winners. That's the ultimate thing I'm looking for, who can we win with? And hopefully we've got a good amount of guys in that room who can win. We all know that there is going to be one guy out there on Saturdays and that's all to be determined.”

The Ducks’ offense will be working to build chemistry, as many new players join the fold with varying levels of experience.

“I think it's kind of all the same theme. We added guys to our roster that had experiences at other places, but not any experience in this offense or here at Oregon. It's like a weird veteran team because there's not a lot of production, but there are guys who've played a lot of football. It's going to be a challenge to get guys ready to go by September, but I'm looking forward to it. I think we added depth where we needed to. Our running back room is deep. We have some kids at wideout who've shown the ability to make plays here at Oregon, but might not have the numbers that a Tez or a Traeshon or a Troy Franklin had, but I believe in them. I believe they're really really good players. Kenyon Sadiq is one of the best players in the country. I'm glad we have him back. We have Poncho back at center and added some pieces on the offensive line that I think will be major impact players for us. It's going to be a challenge and a good challenge, and I know these guys are all grinding every single day to be at their best and they've done a really good job so far.”

A major priority is building continuity along the offensive line, especially with the addition of three transfer linemen.

“That's why I believe we have the best offensive line coach in the country with A’lique Terry. What he's done every single year since he's been here has been phenomenal and highly productive with our units. The good thing about how we practice and how we prepare for our fall season, we get so many opportunities for walk-throughs and spring ball practices and we then kind of rinse and repeat in the summer, and then a whole new slew of practices in the fall, so we get a lot of time, but time is ticking. It is our job to make sure these guys are clued in and ready to roll.”

One of Oregon’s key transfer portal additions is running back Makhi Hughes, who brings experience from Tulane.

“We saw obviously lots of production in a league that I wasn't in but Conference USA kind of grew into the American. The Tulanes and Memphises of the world are really strong programs, so coming from Tulane, you know he's played against really good competition in that league. He has great contact balance, good vision, the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and he's carried the ball a lot in college. That experience will to me give him a definite benefit coming here.”

Stein also highlighted the growth of younger players stepping into leadership roles.

“I love that Poncho is finding his voice. He was an underclassman last year, but now for me, he is the anchor up front. He didn't necessarily start as a freshman, but he played a lot, so to me, he's almost like a three-year starter for us. He's definitely one of our leaders. I keep challenging our quarterbacks to find their voice. We talked about being the conductor of the offense today and what that means and what I'm expecting out of them from a leadership standpoint.”

One of the players Stein is most excited about is tight end Kenyon Sadiq, whom he considers among the best in the nation.

“It comes from what he did last year. It was obviously a really talented room with T-Ferg, Kenyon and Pat. It's my job to make sure he's getting as many touches as he can every single game. He's put on 15 pounds of muscle. He's nearing 250 and still looks the same speed. He's got great hands. I think he's a better point-of-attack on the ball tight end than people might believe because he's so dang strong, and now he's got a great understanding of what we're doing offensively.”

Stein also spoke highly of new wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and his impact on the program.

“I love Ross. If you put on the Syracuse tape from last year, everybody sees all the production and the passing yards, and that's great. I love that. But, when you watch his players specifically, it's the effort with which they play without the ball to me was really impressive, their selflessness as a group. Wideouts are different birds at times. They all want the ball, and I love it, I want them to all want the ball, but what are they doing without it? You saw Ross' group was extremely connected. They played really hard without the football and they run with the ball really well. He's coached in the NFL. He was with the Patriots, was their wideouts coach. He's developed and recruited at a high level, and I think he was just a great culture fit for us.”

As Oregon’s offense takes shape in spring practice, Stein remains focused on maximizing talent, developing leadership, and preparing his group for the upcoming season.