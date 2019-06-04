In 2019 the Ducks feature one of the best offensive lines in the country. They are massive and experienced. 153 starts. The two-deep includes six scholarship seniors and at least three future NFL draft picks. Right tackle Calvin Throckmorton is a projected first rounder. Pro Football Focus named center Jake Hanson its top pass blocker among centers.

It's situation critical in the situation room at the Hatfield-Dowlin Center, one of the thorniest recruiting challenges Mario Cristobal has ever faced.

The baby of the group, 6-6, 345 left tackle Penei Sewell, was a freshman All-American. Left guard Shane Lemieux is a three-year starter who played all 95 snaps at Wyoming in 2017. Try putting on a 100-pound weight vest and running around for three hours at 7200 feet while someone hits you intermittently with a baseball bat, if you want to get a feel for what an accomplishment that is.

Cristobal has amassed a juggernaut. They average 6-6 and 325 pounds. Last year they pounded out 4.4 yards a carry and allowed just 22 sacks all season. And this season, they are deeper, more solid, and better conditioned for the style their head coach wants to play. It will be a thing of beauty to watch it unfold, those drives that begin at the 7, the flawless pockets, the near-automatic first downs on third and two.

Trouble is, it all goes away at the end of the season.

The Ducks graduate 4 starters and 6 scholarship seniors total on the offensive line.

This is a crucial year for restocking the rotation. Oregon's returnees for 2020 are good, including Sewell, a stellar 2018 recruiting class and massive Juco transfer Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, but you have to have numbers on the offensive line. On every play there are collisions, big bodies and mayhem. Guys get dinged up over 12+ games.

Compounding the problem is that it's a down year for offensive line prospects on the West Coast. It's not like 2018 when CMC reeled in big bodies from all over the country, brought in Dawson Jaramillo, Sewell, Chris Randazzo, Steven Jones and Justin Johnson for Saturday Night Live and eventually signed them all.

This recruiting cycle, it's work. Finding o-line candidates of suitable size and agility is an absolute grind this season.

Five months into the 2020 recruiting calendar, Oregon doesn't have a single commitment at the position despite a wide-open depth chart for next year.

It isn't for lack of work. No one scouts harder than Cristobal, Mirabal and Big Joe (Salave'a is a defensive coach, but his contribution to recruiting big guys in general can't be ignored). It's a particular challenge of timing in a competitive market.

Somehow the Ducks have to close on five to six offensive linemen by February 5th, or the 2020 depth chart won't be pretty.

It will take a frenzy of text messages, phone calls and sleek edits to wrangle a solution. Cristobal and Mirabal will have to attack this problem like a blocking sled in August, fully mindful that they have to be on a blocking sled in August. There's only 93 days until they line up against the Auburn defensive line.

The Ducks top prospect for the 2020 o-line class is Roger Rosengarten, a 6-7, 275 offensive tackle from Valor Christian High in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.