Oregon Offensive Report Card: Ohio State

Following the commitment of Viliami Moala, we looked at his film and some notes from our team for this scouting report.
With reports from recruits rolling in, we put together some thoughts and quotes from the weekend visits.
Today on the Inside Read, we take a 3-2-1 look back at the win over Ohio State.
Oregon defensive starsJeffrey Bassa, Jabbar Muhammad, and Matayi Uiagalelei reflect on win over Ohio State.
Stewart, Johnson, and James Reflect on Oregon's 32-31 Thriller Over Ohio State.
Following the commitment of Viliami Moala, we looked at his film and some notes from our team for this scouting report.
With reports from recruits rolling in, we put together some thoughts and quotes from the weekend visits.
Today on the Inside Read, we take a 3-2-1 look back at the win over Ohio State.