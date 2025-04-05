Spring Practice Report: April 5

Oregon finished its fifth practice of spring today. Drew Mehringer and Kenyon Sadiq spoke afterward.
Today in the Roundup: Oregon’s spring focus shifts to leadership on the field and clarity on the recruiting trail.
Poncho Laloulu and Bryce Boettcher step into leadership roles as Oregon football resumes spring practice.
Today in the War Room: Leadership questions loom for Oregon as spring ball unfolds and recruiting battles heat up.
Oregon returned to practice today. Following the session, Dan Lanning, Bryce Boettcher and Poncho Laloulu spoke to media
Today on Take Two: Kodi Greene’s visit to Eugene could shape his future, while Oregon tightens media access this spring.
