Cypress, Texas defensive lineman Terrance Green narrowed his focus to five schools days before making an official visit to Oregon, so the fact that the Ducks are in a strong position with him should not come as a surprise.

Green made the trek from the Lone Star State to Eugene over the weekend as one of many high-profile recruits on campus with the Ducks to close up a busy month of visits. Texas, Michigan State, Miami and Florida are the other schools still in play for Green’s commitment.

Michigan State had him on campus for an official visit earlier in the month while Texas recently hosted the Cy Woods standout prospect for an unofficial visit.

The busy month of trips has helped give Green some perspective on the process as a whole helping him inch closer to a decision.

“It’s been fun being able to just get out and see some places, meet new people,” Green said. “Then, also, in the process of doing that, seeing where I want to be for the next three to four years.”

Some of his recent visits have been more in-depth, and that has allowed for some separation within his recruitment. Seeing schools in person, Green admits, helped him shape what would become his top five.

“It has played a big part, because you get a feel for everybody, the coaching staff,” he said. “Then also you get to see the campus, the environment you’ll be staying in and then you get to learn about the academic part, which is a big plus for me.”

Official visits have brought a change of pace for Green and have provided him with an even better understanding of the programs he’s most interested in at this stage of the process.

“On the official it’s just more time spent together,” he said. “You’re around the players, you’re around the coaching staff all day. You get to see what they’re really like, and you start to see the fake from the real. That’s also a good thing when making a decision.

“The official is just fun. You have fun. You get to relax a little bit knowing that the money doesn’t have to come out of your parents’ pocket. You get to just see the place and really take it all in.”

Green wrapped up his latest stretch of trips with an official visit to Oregon, and it proved to be a valuable experience for the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman. His appreciation for the Ducks goes beyond the usual aspects of the program that attract so many recruits. Some prospects gravitate toward Oregon’s uniforms and facilities, but for Green there is much more to the program than that and that was reinforced during his latest trip to Eugene.