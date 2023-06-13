It is getting closer to crunch time for four-star cornerback Aaron Scott. The Springfield, Ohio prospect is in the middle of a string of key visits that will ultimately help him decide his future. Scott previously announced a top five of Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

The top three programs on that list are getting opportunities to host him for official visits this month, and the Ducks were up first when they brought him back out to Eugene over the weekend.

Pulling the 6-foot recruit away from his home in Ohio and the in-state Buckeyes will be no small task, but Dan Lanning's program certainly left a strong impression on Scott during his latest trip to the West Coast.

"That's been my dream school growing up," he said. "I had a great time getting to spend time with the coaches. Getting to hang with a couple players there. Really getting time to spend with coach Lanning, he's cool. You look at him like family already from that visit, he's a very active coach."