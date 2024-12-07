Oregon outlasts Penn State to win Big Ten Championship Game 45-37

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It had been 30 years since Oregon and Penn State last met in the 1995 Rose Bowl. A lot has changed since then, as the Ducks arrived in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game, now as conference rivals. Oregon, undefeated at 13-0 and slight favorites heading into the matchup, left no doubt about their No. 1 ranking with a thrilling 45-37 victory Saturday night, clinching the conference title and securing the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Dillon Gabriel powered the Ducks with precision and poise, completing 22 of 32 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. His connection with Tez Johnson proved unstoppable, as the junior wide receiver hauled in 11 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. Johnson’s explosive playmaking stretched the Penn State defense all night, including a pivotal 48-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run in the third quarter that pushed Oregon’s lead to 38-24. Johnson’s performance accounted for nearly two-thirds of Gabriel’s passing yardage and was instrumental in extending drives throughout the game.

Oregon struck first with a nine-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a spectacular 28-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Sadiq, who hurdled a defender to reach the end zone. Gabriel kept the Ducks’ offense humming, finding Sadiq again later in the quarter and Ferguson early in the second, as Oregon raced to a 21-10 lead. A Dontae Manning interception set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jordan James, extending the advantage to 28-10 midway through the second quarter.

Penn State (11-2) responded with grit, leaning on its powerful rushing attack that tallied 292 yards. Kaytron Allen led the way with 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Nicholas Singleton added 105 yards. Drew Allar threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns, including a late strike to Harrison Wallace, but his two interceptions loomed large. Oregon capitalized on both turnovers, scoring 10 points off the miscues.

After Penn State trimmed the deficit to 28-24 late in the first half, Oregon’s Camden Lewis delivered a 32-yard field goal before halftime to give the Ducks a seven-point edge. The Nittany Lions opened the third quarter with a promising 11-play drive but came up empty when Ryan Barker’s 40-yard field goal attempt sailed wide. Oregon immediately seized the momentum, as Gabriel found Johnson for the 48-yard touchdown to push the lead back to two scores.

With Penn State threatening to rally again in the fourth quarter, Johnson came up clutch, converting several key first downs that helped Oregon maintain control. The Ducks iced the game with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that consumed nearly seven minutes of clock, ending with James’ second touchdown run to make it 45-30 with just over seven minutes to play.

Penn State refused to go quietly, as Allar’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Wallace pulled the Nittany Lions within eight points late in the fourth quarter. But Oregon’s defense, led by Teitum Tuioti’s consistent pressure, forced Allar into hurried throws, and Nikko Reed’s interception with just over two minutes remaining sealed the victory.

Oregon’s offense was outgained Penn State 518-466 in total yards, but used a balanced attack that saw James and Noah Whittington combine for 169 rushing yards. The Ducks’ efficiency on third and fourth down, converting six of 13 and two of two, respectively, was a difference-maker. Penn State’s dynamic rushing attack averaged 8.3 yards per carry, but Oregon’s ability to control possession for over 32 minutes proved decisive.

The win gives Oregon its first Big Ten title in its inaugural year in the conference and solidifies its position atop the College Football Playoff rankings. While both teams had already secured spots in the expanded 12-team postseason, Oregon’s victory guarantees a first-round bye, keeping the Ducks’ dream of a national championship alive.



