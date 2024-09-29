PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon overcomes sluggish second half to beat UCLA 34-13

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

No. 9 Oregon Overcomes Second-Half Struggles, Beats UCLA 34-13

EUGENE, Ore. — Entering the game ranked in the top 10, the Oregon Ducks were poised for another dominant performance, rolling from their previous six quarters of play. Leading 28-3 late in the first half, Oregon seemed on its way to a blowout win over UCLA. However, a late pick-six shifted momentum, and the Ducks managed only six more points for the rest of the game, eventually securing a 34-13 victory.

Oregon (4-0) opened the game with a 75-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Traeshon Holden, taking an early 7-0 lead. Jordan James was effective on the ground, setting the tone for the offense, while UCLA (1-3) responded with a lengthy drive of their own but settled for a field goal after Oregon’s defense stiffened inside the 10-yard line.

After another UCLA punt, Gabriel connected with Tez Johnson on a 52-yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful two-point conversion, pushing the Ducks’ lead to 25-3 with 9:11 left in the second quarter. Jordan James later punched in a 2-yard score after an interception by Oregon linebacker Boettcher, and a 42-yard Camden Lewis field goal extended the lead to 28-3.

The turning point came just before halftime when Gabriel threw a costly pick-six to former Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison, who returned it 96 yards for a touchdown. The Bruins cut the lead to 28-10 with just five seconds left in the half and were set to receive the second-half kickoff.

Oregon dominated the first half, outgaining UCLA 304-54 in total yards. Gabriel completed 22 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns but was hampered by his interception.

In the second half, Oregon's offense sputtered. UCLA narrowed the gap with a 54-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani in the third quarter, making it a 28-13 game midway through. Oregon’s defense stepped up with key plays from Jordan Burch and Jeffrey Bassa, stifling UCLA's comeback attempts and limiting the Bruins' ground attack, which managed only 54 yards rushing for the entire game.

The Ducks finally put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Johnson, capping an 11-play, 61-yard drive. A missed PAT left the score at 34-13.

Despite the win, Oregon's second-half struggles were evident. Gabriel finished the game 31 of 41 for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, but the Ducks managed just 129 yards in the second half, including only 52 passing yards and 77 yards rushing.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, hobbled by an ankle injury, couldn't mount a comeback, and the Bruins failed to take advantage of Oregon’s offensive misfires. Oregon controlled the clock late, holding the ball for nearly seven minutes on their final possession to seal the win.


