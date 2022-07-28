Oregon picked to finish second in 2022 Pac-12 preseason media poll

The Pac-12 preseason media poll has been released ahead of Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles. Utah has been selected to repeat as champions in the conference after picking up 26 of the 33 possible first-place votes. Oregon received two of the first place votes and edged out USC, which gained five first-place votes, by just four points to secure the second spot in the preseason poll.

UCLA, Oregon State and Washington round out the top six while Washington State, Stanford, Cal, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado make up the second half of the preseason poll.

Voters were asked to rank teams regardless of divisions in this year’s poll after the conference previously made the decision to do away with separating the teams into the North and South. Instead, the two top teams will meet up for the Pac-12 Championship at the end of the season.

Outside of just four points separating Oregon and USC, the next closest race was between Bay Area foes Stanford and Cal. The Cardinal edged out the Bears by just five points to secure the eighth spot in the preseason projection.

Should both Oregon and Utah finish as the two top teams this season, it would mean a rematch of the 2021 Pac-12 Championship that was ultimately won by the Utes, 38-10.

The Ducks have gone through plenty of changes since last season with new head coach Dan Lanning making the move from Georgia, where he won a national championship, to lead Oregon. So far the first-time head coach has helped continue the program’s success on the recruiting trail while also adding several key transfers.

Oregon’s season is set to begin Sept. 3 in Atlanta with a matchup against Lanning’s former team as the Ducks head to the South to face Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Pac-12 Media Day from The Novo theater in Los Angeles will begin at 8 a.m. PT with Oregon's press conference slated to begin at 9:15 a.m.