Oregon picks up 4-star DL
The Ducks picked up their twelfth known commitment - and second defensive lineman - Sunday with the announcement from Sua'ava Poti that he would play his college football in Eugene.
The four-star strongside defensive end chose Oregon over a host of offers from around the nation including Colorado, LSU and Oklahoma.Poti, who has been to Eugene for multiple unofficial visits took his first official visit to Colorado in early May, but the Ducks kept coming to his mind.
He was not ready to make the decision following the Colorado visit telling Rivals "
"As far as a decision, I want to really think about my options but not wait too long and push to commit by the season or within the first couple games," but an additional trip to Eugene really made the decision somewhat clear.
“I was really able to sit down and talk with all the coaches and really see if this place fits me. A lot of the players on the team showed us a lot of love and were like big brothers.”
Poti becomes the first player from California powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) to commit to Oregon. The Duck staff are working very hard to get a foot into the door of the elite football school and this is an important recruit in that regard.
Most importantly, Poti has had an impressive circuit this spring after missing most of his junior season due to injury. he brings all you could want from a down lineman; strength, leverage, good feet, a great motor and very good hands. Already 6-4 and 275 pounds, Poti has a solid frame and has looked very impressive against top talent this off season.