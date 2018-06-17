



The Ducks picked up their twelfth known commitment - and second defensive lineman - Sunday with the announcement from Sua'ava Poti that he would play his college football in Eugene.

The four-star strongside defensive end chose Oregon over a host of offers from around the nation including Colorado, LSU and Oklahoma.Poti, who has been to Eugene for multiple unofficial visits took his first official visit to Colorado in early May, but the Ducks kept coming to his mind.

He was not ready to make the decision following the Colorado visit telling Rivals "

"As far as a decision, I want to really think about my options but not wait too long and push to commit by the season or within the first couple games," but an additional trip to Eugene really made the decision somewhat clear.

“I was really able to sit down and talk with all the coaches and really see if this place fits me. A lot of the players on the team showed us a lot of love and were like big brothers.”